Arrests

4/26 at 9:51 p.m. Ronald Wittman, 41, of Lewiston Road, was arrested on Gray Road by Officer Colin Gordan on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol), eluding an officer and failing to notify of a motor vehicle accident.

Summonses

4/26 at 1:05 a.m. Lisa-Marie Marr, 40, of Foreside Road, was issued a summons on Foreside Road by Officer Amanda Hogg on a charge of violating condition of release.

Fire calls

4/24 at 5:49 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Heron Point Road.

4/25 at 2:54 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gray Road.

4/26 at 4:50 p.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.

4/27 at 10:07 p.m. Water problem on Squidere Lane.

4/28 at 9:28 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Schoolhouse Drive.

4/28 at 4:20 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from April 24-30.

