“The Tudors,” a Netflix docudrama, unveils the intrigue, gore and unraveling of 16th century England. While there are obvious differences between the actions of King Henry VIII and President Donald Trump, there are some striking parallels.

Loyalty is demanded above all else. Those who disagree quickly fall out of favor or worse. The King’s responses to his friends, confidants and, especially his mentor, Sir Thomas More, reveal a monarch who did not want to hear opposing opinions, resulting in their dismissal from court and More’s eventual imprisonment and execution. President Trump has blatantly demanded loyalty of those around him and when they disagree, they are often dismissed or forced out. Disloyalty to Henry often resulted in beheading. In Trump’s administration, “heads have rolled” with firings, forced resignations or re-assignment: Rod Rosenstein, James Comey, Jeff Sessions, Gordon Sondland, Alexander Vindman, David J. Shulkin, to name a few.

Women are treated as mere objects of men’s pleasure. Both histories are replete with mistresses, groping and lasciviousness. Henry took six wives and disposed of four of them, several by annulments and two by beheadings. Trump is accused of consorting with a porn star and is videoed bragging that he could grab a woman’s genitals without repercussions. Being king or a celebrity led to the assumption that they could do as they wish without consequences; using, discarding, or paying hush money, as circumstances dictated.

Each is mercurial: changing opinions and positions as easily as one changes clothes. King Henry vacillated between warmth and veniality; between expressing love and then hatred for the same person. His pledges were often retracted. He professed loyalty to the Pope but then asserted the primacy of the King over all secular and religious matters. He built alliances with Spain, then France, and then revoked each. President Trump called the dictator of North Korea both a “madman” and “a very honorable leader.” He first called the coronavirus “a hoax” and later warned that “a lot of people are going to die.” On Feb. 26 he said that the country’s infection rate would be zero and one month later declared a state of emergency. He touted that the economy would be “opened up and just raring to go” on Easter. Almost immediately after, he extended the prediction by a month. The President’s contradictory statements have become grist for late-night comedy shows.

Each seeks absolute power. Henry overrode Papal authority in religious matters and declared himself Supreme Head of the Church of England. Trump has overridden numerous existing regulations, asserted immunity, and sought increasingly unlimited power in direct challenge to the constitution. He claimed that the president’s “authority is total” in deciding to reopen the economy. In both instances voices were raised in opposition. In the case of Henry VIII, the Pope, Sir Thomas More and others challenged the limits of the King’s authority. In Trump’s case, many have pointed out the dangers of an “imperial presidency” as he sought to rescind the authority he earlier acknowledged belonged to the states. As Governor Cuomo said in response, “We don’t have a King, we have an elected president.” Further reinforcing his erratic nature, the president backed down on his claim that he alone has final authority over governors on states’ matters. But that may not be his last word.

But even more troubling than the parallels between the two is the possibility of the unraveling of all accepted truth, law and morality and the consequent ushering in of a period of immense turmoil, unraveling, and foreboding. The disintegration, brutality and bloodshed of the 1500s required the conspiracy of those who sought to maintain their privilege and power, the acquiescence of the masses and crushing the voices of dissent. The danger of history repeating itself is frightening. In order for that to happen in our nation it will require the collusion of those who seek to maintain their privilege and power, the silent consent of the majority and the suppression of all opposition. We are not there yet, but we are on the way. We dare not allow that to occur.

T. Richard Snyder lives in Topsham.

