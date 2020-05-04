Thursday’s Portland Press Herald reports that President Trump is ready to start holding massive rallies “in the not too distant future,” with people sitting next to each other, presumably without face masks, because abiding by social distancing guidelines “wouldn’t look too good.”

It seems to me that this gives us an opportunity to conduct a large social experiment. Allow President Trump and his supporters to pack into a large arena. Standing room only. Allow them to sit or stand shoulder to shoulder and shout their support for the President. And then we can track what happens with these folks over the next few weeks.

I will not be attending such a rally. But I am okay if the President and his supporters want to hold one. My only request is that he bring along Mike Pence, Stephen Miller and William Barr and that they and they all, (including the president) get a chance to mingle with the crowd.

Kevin Carley

Portland

