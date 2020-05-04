In response to those who do not want to wear a mask or see it as governmental overreach:
I get it. Masks make you nervous. Unfortunately, we live in a time where caring about others has become unfashionable. So, please understand that when you see me wearing a mask that I do it to protect you. Because in protecting you, I protect me and all of those around us.
We are, after all, in this together and at the end of the day, all we have is each other.
Nan Gravers
York
