As a retired social worker, I have spent a good part of my life attending to the mental and physical health and well-being of fellow Maine residents. Those on the frontline during today’s health pandemic deserve our praise and admiration.
But with the news of hospitals furloughing workers and folks losing insurance due to unemployment and having to deal with the Covid Virus affecting hundreds of thousands, it is obvious that we need more than just dedicated workers to ensure our health. We also need bold policy. That is why I write today to encourage Mainers to look closely at what political candidates are offering when it comes to making health care more affordable and accessible for all.
The Democratic Party has stood up for everyday Mainers and embraced expansion of affordable health care, through Medicare for All or some other expansion of government-supported health care. On the other hand, the Republicans don’t care about this. Susan Collins has voted against the Affordable Care Act over 20 times and supported a McConnell-brokered bill that left tens of thousands of Maine workers at large companies without paid sick leave.
In Maine, we have benefited from the bold leadership of Governor Mills, a Democrat, who expanded Medicaid as one of the first acts of her tenure. She is supportive of improving health care, as are other leading Democrats like Senate President Troy Jackson and Speaker Sara Gideon.
This November, pay attention to where candidates stand on health care, and vote for Democrats.
Gerry Greenberg
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Allow SNAP recipients to shop online
-
Local & State
Q&A: Portland police chief talks stress, change and policing during pandemic
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Pay attention candidates health care positions
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: May 4
-
Business
Questions riddle restaurant reopenings, from capacity limit to customer appetite
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.