In all the talk about “reopening” the country, I haven’t heard a single person talk about the disproportionate effect this will have on people who are older or have medical conditions or are immune-compromised in some other way, even though we make up a huge part of the population.

We’ve already been confined to our homes, unable to go out for any reason, even to get groceries, because it’s simply too dangerous. Even with a planned, gradual opening such as Maine’s, people will relish going out into the sunshine without masks, without social distancing.

Some of these people may have the virus even if they have no symptoms. And even if states recommend the continued use of masks, some people will think the guidance of national leaders carries more weight than our governors. President Trump’s and VP Pence’s refusal to wear masks is a sad commentary on the failure of our leadership, of the triumph of vanity and politics over public safety. Their actions say: not to worry, this crisis is over, bring on the November election.

All of us want our economy to open, but with a possible after-opening surge and a second wave in the fall, some of us will be quarantined for a long, long time, our spending limited to online shopping.

Donna Halvorsen

South Portland

