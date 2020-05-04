MEDDYBEMPS — A Maine man whose kayak overturned cried out for help, but he was unresponsive by the time assistance arrived, wardens said.
Francis R. Beaulieu, 62, of Calais, was declared dead after a paramedic crew was unable to revive him Sunday evening, wardens said.
Two kayakers on Bearce Lake in Meddybemps heard a man yelling for help next to his capsized kayak just before 6 p.m., but he was unresponsive in his life jacket when they arrived five minutes later, wardens said.
The Washington County boating fatality remains under investigation by the Maine Warden Service.
