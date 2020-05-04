4/27 at 5:18 a.m. Abdiranhman Dahir Hassan, 34, of Boston, Massachusetts, on Mellen Street on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

4/27 at 6:04 a.m. Walton Shattuck, 63, of Lewiston, on Congress Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

4/27 at 11:47 a.m. Edward A. Carver, 53, of Portland, on Brown Street on a charge of public drinking.

4/27 at 12:28 p.m. Thomas M. Jenkins, 41, address unlisted, on Forest Avenue on charges of criminal mischief and violation of conditional release.

4/27 at 1:04 p.m. Jeremy Hill Putnam, 39, of Portland, on Preble Street on charges of indecent conduct and violation of conditional release.

4/27 at 10:54 p.m. Nathaniel Fitzpartick, 23, of Portland, on Congress Street on an outstanding warrant.

4/28 at 10 a.m. Senad Brkic, 44, of Portland, on Oxford Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/28 at 1 p.m. Alexander Merced Colon, 45, of Portland, on Portland Street on two counts of indecent conduct and a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

4/28 at 5:04 p.m. Jacqueline O’Connor, 36, of Portland, on Cedar Street on an outstanding warrant and charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and unlawful trafficking in drugs.

4/28 at 11:29 p.m. Jonathan W. Hines, 55, address unlisted, on Pine Street on charges of criminal mischief and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

4/29 at 10:02 a.m. Christopher E. Record, 30, of Portland, on Stevens Avenue on charges of burglary (residential) and criminal mischief.

4/29 at 2:02 p.m. Joshua George Welch, 42, of Portland, on Portland Street on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

4/30 at 4:56 a.m. Brett M. Staples, 30, address unknown, on Oxford Street on charges of criminal trespass, public drinking and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

4/30 at 10:40 a.m. Ronald Williams, 48, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of assault.

4/30 at 12:30 p.m. Juan Miranda, 45, of Portland, on Anderson Street on charges of assault and violation of conditional release.

4/30 at 3:30 p.m. Benjamin P. Barnes, 28, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/30 at 4:45 p.m. Kordell Wadley, 21, address unlisted, on Sherwood Street on charges of aggravated assault and violation of conditional release.

5/1 at 1 a.m. Mohamed Abdulrahman, 33, address unlisted, on Cushman Street on charges of assault and public drinking.

5/1 at 4:33 a.m. Alfred H. Larrabee, 36, of Limington, on Forest Avenue on a charge of robbery.

5/1 at 5:36 p.m. Alyson T. Demalta, 45, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of operating after suspension.

5/1 at 5:40 p.m. Lula Leonardo, 19, of Westbrook, on Forest Avenue on a charge of operating without a license.

5/1 at 8:40 p.m. Dana V. Littlefield, 51, of Bridgton, on State Street on a charge of operating revoked for habitual offender violation.

5/2 at 10:10 a.m. Janet Bradberry, 44, of Portland, on Oxford Street in charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violation of conditional release and two counts of unlawful trafficking in drugs.

5/3 at 1:02 a.m. Joy L. Mulvihill, 47, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of public drinking.

5/3 at 10:14 a.m. Michael Meteer, 38, of Portland, on Preble Street on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and two counts of violation of conditional release.

