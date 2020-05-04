Portland Police Chief Frank Clark was hired eight months ago to lead to the state’s largest police department. Like so many other public officials, Clark said he never imagined confronting a global pandemic and managing police operations through such unprecedented times. Clark spoke last week about challenges, changes and what may lie ahead for Portland police.

This interview was edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Q: How do you feel right now? What’s stressing you out?

A: As with everybody else individually and in other workplaces, there’s been a lot of change thrown at us in a short period of time. And a lot of that change has to do with the unknown.

I can’t be prouder of the way that our men and women in the department have responded to all this. One of the concerns our folks have is not (necessarily) if they contract the coronavirus, but bringing it home to their family, their spouses, their kids. So them actually coming in and doing their job, day in and day out, is nothing short of impressive.

I think a lot of my stress has been twofold: making sure our employees in the department stay safe and healthy, not only for themselves and their families; it (also) comes down to continuity of operations here in the city. One of the stressors, and maybe it’s more at my level and not at the officer level, but certainly one of the areas I’m concerned about is access to personal protective equipment, specifically the N95 masks.

Q: Police are trained to always work proactively, to initiate contact with people and take control of situations. We’ve talked before about how that ties into community policing strategies. But everyone, including police, have dialed back their activity. What’s that like, turning on a dime?

A: I think we made some reasonable changes, because it’s not normally what we do as Portland police. We’re in a different posture. The jail and the district attorney’s office is in a different posture. We’re issuing more summonses versus physical arrests. The problems that we’re able to intercede on by making a physical arrest, we cannot move on as rapidly as before. It’s something that we haven’t asked officers to withdraw from, but to reduce. So it’s really contrary to where we were, and where we’ll be when this passes.

Q: For example?

A: We’ve closed the station, so only employees are allowed in the station or city vehicles. We’ve suspended all of our preshift roll calls. We’ve done a lot of referrals to our online (crime) reporting system.

(The Criminal Investigation Division) has certainly been impacted, but that said, it’s based on priority and need and being able to make that risk analysis.

The other part of this whole thing is our hiring. With the 14-day quarantine, what’s that look like for us to hire someone from out of state? How can we do virtual ride-alongs, how can we put them in a position to see what our day-to-day work might be?

We have seven cadets in the academy and that has closed midterm. They were in week 11 or 12 (of 18). The academy is working and doing the things they can do remotely. They’re creating blocks weekly with a certain number of officers to do online training to work toward completing their certificates. We as a department have never put an officer on the road until they have been fully academy-trained.

Q: What do your statistics look like, versus last year? What’s up, what’s down?

A: Our calls for service are down about 19 percent between March 15 to April 26, 2019, compared to 2020.

So yes, our calls are down, but those calls would include such things as more vehicle stops, pedestrian stops. There’s just clearly less people and less traffic in the city. Our car crashes, we usually have 400 crashes a month, over 400. We’re down 60 percent in that same time period. That gives you one reason our calls were down, as well. Arrests are down about 17 percent.

Those reductions are over that small window. We are going to return to some sense of normalcy when the weather warms up and people return to the city. I don’t think our officers will miss a beat when we return to the posture of where we were before this. I want to make sure that we as an agency … can return to that level of proactive policing.

Q: Your predecessor, Mike Sauschuck, spent a lot of time building relationships with groups that work alongside cops to address homelessness, domestic abuse, drug use and other social problems that might not be solved by an arrest or a summons. Do you still have access to that support system?

A: The fact that we had those partnerships before the pandemic hit has been helpful, because now, although (their ability to respond) might not be as rapid or in the moment, but those connections are still being made. One thing we were looking at when we were going into this was domestic violence. What’s that going to look like? Some other types of abuse, child abuse, or elder abuse. Kids aren’t seeing teachers and social workers and guidance counselors. They’re not seeing their mandatory reporters (who by law must report suspicions of abuse of neglect).

One area that we have seen an uptick in over the last month has been overdoses. It’s not completely surprising, because January, February and March tend to be the lower end, and then they tick up over the summer months. But people are being released from jail, placing them at higher risk. We’ve seen other reductions in resources, a lack of harm reduction.

Q: Government often gets a reputation for being slow to adapt, but there’s been so much change in such a short amount of time recently. Do you anticipate some coronavirus-related changes to stick around in the future?

A: I don’t know how it couldn’t, just by virtue of the state-level plans that are laid out. There’s a level of change that’s built into it for several months. By the time we get back to whatever the new normal is going to be, not just in our sector, there’s going to be changes. Even the way we manage and operate the police department – we used to have people sit around a table X number of times a week to strategize. Now it’s on a conference (call), and it’s working.

