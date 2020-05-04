SCARBOROUGH — Public Library patrons can still access some of the programs, services, or events, normally offered in person, online at home during this pandemic.

The Scarborough Public Library is asking people with borrowed materials to hold onto them for now. Deadlines are being automatically extended until June 1.

Regular programs for children, like Mrs. C’s Online Story Time or Listen Up! with Connie, have been moved to an online platform until people are able to safely return to the library again. Ways to access these programs and the times can be found at scarboroughlibrary.org.

On the library’s Facebook page, updated often, members who miss visiting the facility can check out remote events or see which adult programs that they had been involved in are still active online.

For instance, Let’s Talk America, a monthly political discussion, and the Library Knitting Group are still hosted weekly. Information on how to sign up is @scarboroughpubliclibrary on Facebook.

For teenagers and older children, Minecraft Miner Day, a monthly video game session, is still meeting remotely each month. The library’s Facebook page lists the dates and times.

Besides usual events, the library has been celebrating holidays like National Tell A Story Day on its Facebook page, prompting discussions.

Librarians celebrated National Library Week during the week of April 20, and staff thanked the public for their continued support during these times.

“As National Library Week ends, our staff members are grateful for all the messages from patrons and friends of the Library as you’ve checked in and wished us well,” a post on the page’s Facebook page said. “We’re sending our best right back to you. We miss you and look forward to seeing you in person when it is safe.”

According to the library’s website, many online services are still available for members. Kanopy video streaming and eBook resources are two examples.

People with questions can contact [email protected] or the reference desk at 396-6276.

