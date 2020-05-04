‘Frankenstein’

All day Thursday, 10 a.m. Friday, streaming free. National Theatre YouTube channel.

London’s National Theatre continues its At Home series with free presentations of “Frankenstein,” a play that was originally filmed in 2011. Directed by Oscar-winner Danny Boyle (“Trainspotting” and “Slumdog Millionaire”), the production stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller who trade off the roles of Victor Frankenstein and his unforgettable creature based on the 1818 novel by Mary Shelley.

Patti Smith: Post-Punk Exaltations

7 p.m. Thursday. speedwellprojects.com/upcoming

Speedwell Projects invites you to a multimedia presentation by local musicologist Mitchell Rasor that will take you back to New York City’s post-punk scene of the 1970s. You’ll learn about the East Village hotbed of nonconformity that was populated by the likes of photographer Robert Mapplethorpe and the incomparable musician and poet Patti Smith.

Add your story to the Maine Memory Network

Anytime. mainememory.net/mymainestories/submit

Perhaps you’ve been doing some personal reflection during this time of isolation and maybe you’ve got a good story to tell? The Maine Memory Network is collecting stories from Mainers about their experiences, families, ancestors, cities and towns, work life, historical events and anything else worth documenting. You can submit written text and include up to three photos, along with a video or audio clip. The submission process is easy, and it’s a wonderful place for stories to live and be shared.

Watch Maine Audubon’s live cams

Anytime. projectpuffin.audubon.org/conservation/audubon-live-cams

National Audubon Society’s Project Puffin invites you to flap your online wings and head to its website where you’ll find several live cameras in Maine that are trained on puffin nests and habitats. You never quite know what you’ll see, and that’s half the fun. There’s also a seal cam where you might see seal pups, bald eagles and winter birds, depending on when you log on.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: