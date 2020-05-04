Arrests

4/29 at 3:01 a.m. Alexander Lee Buchanan, 26, of Harris Road, Cumberland, was arrested on Longwoods Road, Falmouth, by Officer Colin Gordan on charges of assault on an officer and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

5/1 at 8:38 a.m. Christopher Lee Regoja, 42, of Exchange Street, Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Shawn Miles on charges of violating condition of release, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal mischief.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from April 27 to May 3.

Fire calls

4/27 at 2:01 p.m. Lines down on School Street.

4/27 at 2:59 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Curtis Road.

4/28 at 7:52 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on U.S. Route 1.

4/28 at 4:13 p.m. and 4:21 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Insterstate 295.

4/29 at 1:27 p.m. Odor investigation on Autumn Lane.

4/29 at 2:31 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on U.S. Route 1.

5/2 at 7:11 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Cousins Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from April 27 to May 3.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: