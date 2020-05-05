Arrests
5/1 at 10:34 p.m. Tammy Ames, 38, of Middle Street, was arrested by Officer Ryan Kaake on Middle Street on a charge of obstructing government administration.
Summonses
4/24 Chelsea Preston, 29, of U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, was issued a summons by Scarborough Police on behalf of Detective Marc Brunelle on a charge of harassment by telephone or electronic communication device.
4/27 Travic Sindel-Keswick, 41, of James Way, was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on James Way on a charge of criminal mischief.
Fire calls
4/27 at 11:05 a.m. Fire alarm on Weeks Street.
4/30 at 12:54 p.m. Unauthorized fire on Shepard Street.
5/1 at 11:41 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Old Brunswick Road.
5/2 at 9:41 a.m. Smoke alarm on Washington Street.
5/2 at 12:11 p.m. Kitchen fire on Lombard Street.
5/3 at 11:07 a.m. Permitted burn on Washington Street.
EMS
Bath emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from April 27 to May 3.
