Mercy Birthplace

Henry Anson Monsees, born March 7 to Maegan and Tyler Monsees of Freeport. Grandparents are Jocelyn Bourne of Hicksville, New York, Edward Bourne of Shirley, New York, Robert Monsees of Sayville, New Hampshire, and Lisa Hofmann of Shirley, New Hampshire. Great-grandparents are Gertrudes Gauvin of Pangasinan, Philippine, James Monsees of Bayville, New York, and Elizabeth DiMichelle of Manorville, New York.

