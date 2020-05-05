Firefighters are responding to a three-alarm brush fire near railroad tracks in New Gloucester, public safety dispatchers have said
Intervale Road has been closed and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
It was not immediately known what caused the fire.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Cumberland at-large councilor faces challenger in re-election bid
-
The Forecaster
Scarborough Police Beat: April 27-May 4
-
Arts & Entertainment
Former President Obama will headline televised prime-time commencement
-
The Forecaster
Falmouth residents urge council to approve flat municipal budget
-
South Portland Sentry
Window on the Past