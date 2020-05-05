Arrests
5/4 at 10:32 p.m. Cameron Cartier, 24, listed as a transient, was arrested on Shore Road by Officer Ben Davis on charges of trespass and violating conditions of release.
Summonses
No summonses were reported from April 28 to May 4.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to four fire calls from April 28 to May 4.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to six calls from April 28 to May 4.
