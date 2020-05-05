PORTLAND — The city’s Public Health Division is providing education and virtual Narcan (naloxone) training throughout the month of May.

The training, which will take place on Mondays at noon and 5 p.m., will be free. It is “designed as a low-barrier and accessible opportunity for community members who want to learn about risk factors for an opioid overdose, as well as how to recognize and respond by administering naloxone,” the city said in a news release.

Free Narcan nasal spray kits will be sent to attendees who request them.

For more information contact Zoe Brokos at Substance Use Prevention and Harm Reduction Services, 749-1062 or [email protected]