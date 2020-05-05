Understanding the necessity that health and safety are paramount, I still hope and pray that the excessive timeline by Gov. Mills in “reopening Maine” by all intents by July 1 will and must take place sooner!
For those nonresidents of Maine who own summer homes, camps and cottages, will they be allowed to be on property before July 1 to prepare for the summer season?
There is a considerable amount of money spent in Maine by nonresidents coming in to prepare for the summer season!
Will property taxes be adjusted and reduced for nonresidents who have property and (seasonal) residential dwellings in Maine if they are not allowed on property before July 1?
Fooling no one that less tax revenue coming in will only ramp up the tax burden more on Maine residents!
Answers, please!
Robert B. Devost
Jericho, Vt.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Violating virus directives makes bad business sense
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Bold action on COVID testing is needed to get people back to work
-
Opinion
Commentary: Harsh rhetoric tears us apart – and can make violence seem acceptable
-
Community News
Blood Drives
-
Green Plate Special
Green Plate Special: Separated by a pandemic, a mom and her son steal virtual time to cook
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.