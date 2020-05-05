Understanding the necessity that health and safety are paramount, I still hope and pray that the excessive timeline by Gov. Mills in “reopening Maine” by all intents by July 1 will and must take place sooner!

For those nonresidents of Maine who own summer homes, camps and cottages, will they be allowed to be on property before July 1 to prepare for the summer season?

There is a considerable amount of money spent in Maine by nonresidents coming in to prepare for the summer season!

Will property taxes be adjusted and reduced for nonresidents who have property and (seasonal) residential dwellings in Maine if they are not allowed on property before July 1?

Fooling no one that less tax revenue coming in will only ramp up the tax burden more on Maine residents!

Answers, please!

Robert B. Devost

Jericho, Vt.

