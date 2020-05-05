Maine Acts of Kindness: The music doesn’t stop in a pandemic Professional accordion player Gary Sredzienski has long been playing shows at nursing homes in southern Maine. Since the virus outbreak, he's continued the gigs remotely for free.

Maine Acts of Kindness: Face masks, from China with love YuJi Smith, 12, of Edgecomb donated 200 surgical face masks to the Maine Veterans' Home in Augusta, courtesy of a relative in China and in honor of a World War II vet.

Maine Acts of Kindness: Young pen pals help to bridge generations 'I wait eagerly for the mailman,' says a 92-year-old man who has been getting letters from first-graders in Dayton.

Maine Acts of Kindness: Peer support groups provide an online ‘lifeline’ to members The Center for Grieving Children in Portland has shifted its in-person group meetings to online chats during the pandemic.

Maine Acts of Kindness: Gorham woman’s handmade masks aid hospice workers Susan Franck has used a bit of YouTube research and a box of quilting fabric to construct nearly 200 face masks.

Maine Acts of Kindness: Craft beer becomes hospital-grade hand sanitizer Breweries and distillers are working with the University of Maine to meet the need of the state's hospitals.

Maine Acts of Kindness: Effort to aid community casts a wide net The Yarmouth Community Coronavirus Task Force helps keep residents informed and ensures vital services are maintained during the outbreak.

Maine Acts of Kindness: Portland hotel donates 50 rooms to health care workers Clarion Hotel is providing space at no cost so Maine Medical Center and Mercy Hospital employees on the coronavirus front line can rest and recharge.

Maine Acts of Kindness: Health care workers get vital help at home A group of medical students handles chores for doctors and nurses while they work on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Maine Acts of Kindness: Farmer’s market yields food donations Sandy Hill Farm in Eliot provides an alternative to people who are wary of grocery stores during the pandemic, while asking customers to donate money to help with local food donations.