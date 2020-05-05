SALES

Brockway Smith Company purchased a 242,965-square-foot industrial building at 7 Rand Rd., Portland. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR and Tony McDonald, The Boulos Company.

JB Brown & Sons purchased a 78,610-square-foot office building at 133 First Park Dr., Oakland. Joseph Porta, SIOR, Charles Day and Mackenzie Simpson, Porta & Co.

DC at the Downs, LLC purchased Lot 53 located on Center St., Scarborough Downs, Scarborough. Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group; Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company.

Caitlin and Mathew Buyers dba Long Island Bakehouse purchased a 3,250-square-foot retail building at 262 Island Ave., Long Island. Karen Rich and Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Blue Chip Group purchased a 99-unit self-storage business and property at 2501 Portland Rd., Arundel. Mike Anderson and Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers.

R2 Holdings purchased a 3,500-square-foot laundromat and apartments at 5 Bridge St., Porter. Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM and Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers; Ryan Mahan, Saco Valley Real Estate.

Sherryl Franciose purchased a 581-square-foot retail/service condo at 429 Preble St., South Portland. Andrew Ingalls, Malone Commercial Brokers; Jeff Davis, Town & Shore.

T.A.S.K. Holdings LLC purchased a 1,936-square-foot commercial building at 684 Main St., South Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers; Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group.

10 Exchange Street, LLC has sold 10 Exchange Street, Unit 410, Portland. Jennifer Davies, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Lucian LLC purchased an 8,000-square-foot mixed-use office building at 963 Broadway, South Portland. Fred Andrews and Tony Donovan, Spectrum Real Estate.

Bethel Station LLC purchased a 7+ acre parcel at 23 Cross Street, Bethel to be developed as The Residences at Bethel Station, a 38-unit residential complex, with a pad site for potential commercial use. Tony Donovan, Spectrum Real Estate; Gerry O’Connell, Keller Williams Coastal Real Estate Faulkner Commercial.

A property rental investor purchased a 7,000-square-foot Sunday River Luxury Income Property at 37/39 Mammoth Lane, Newry. Brent Dunfee, Spectrum Real Estate.

LEASES

Office

Troubh Heisler leased 3,985 square feet of office space at 200 Professional Dr., Scarborough. Jim Harnden, Harnden Commercial Brokers; Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group.

New England Life Care leased 11,606 square feet of office space at 600 Southborough Dr., South Portland. Joe Doyle, CRESA Boston; Jim Harnden, Harnden Commercial Brokers.

New Height Group leased 1,700 square feet of office space at 217 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Nomads, Inc. renewed their 448-square-foot office lease at 100 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Brian Fitzgerald renewed his 605-square-foot office lease at 66 Pearl St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Raymond James leased 8,160 square feet of office space at 2 Portland Sq., Portland. Joe Malone, CCIM, SIOR and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers; Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, The Boulos Company; Christina Martinez, Cushman & Wakefield.

Certify, Inc. leased 53,656 square feet of office at 320 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Joseph Porta, SIOR, Porta & Co.

Navis, LLC has leased 1,456 square feet of office space at 1 Hancock St., Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Anne E. Romano renewed their lease of 611 square feet of office space at Two Monument Sq., Portland. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group.

Coretelligent, LLC leased 4,867 square feet of office space at 8 Science Park Dr., Scarborough. Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group; Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company.

Mainstream Real Estate, LLC leased 2,184 square feet of office space at 190 Main St., Saco. Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group.

Molleur Law Office leased 2,018 square feet of office space at 190 Main St., Saco. Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group.

Pathways of Maine, LLC leased 5,174 square feet of office space at 71 US Route 1, Scarborough. Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group.

Dexter Enterprises renewed their lease of 4,363 square feet of office space at 2 Monument Sq., Portland. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group.

Portland Trust Company, LLC renewed its lease of ±3,519 square feet of office space at 2 City Center, Portland. Greg Boulos, The Boulos Company.

Serenity Residential Care, LLC leased ±2,606 square feet of office space at 189 Darling Ave., South Portland. Jessica Estes and Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company; Dustin Boutin, Magnusson Balfour Commercial and Business.

Lockton Companies leased ±1,600 square feet of office space at 400 Congress St., Portland. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, and John Finegan, The Boulos Company.

Maine Democratic Party leased 7,000 square feet of office space at One Runway Road, South Portland.

Sara McKee, Spectrum Real Estate; TC Haffenreffer, NAI The Dunham Group.

Retail

Mexicali Blues leased 2,576 square feet of retail space at 217 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Rise IHP has leased 1,100 square feet of retail space at 251 US Rt. 1, Falmouth. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Strive Maine MJK, LLC leased ±3,143 square feet of retail space at 104 Main St., Topsham. Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company; Robert Couturier, The Bean Group.

Definitive Brewing leased ±1,041 square feet of retail space at 318 US Route 1, Kittery. Christian Stallkamp, The Boulos Company.

Industrial

Clean Harbors Environmental Services, Inc. leased 6,500 square feet of industrial space at 535 Warren Ave., Portland. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group; Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Olympia Sports Acquisitions, LLC leased ±3,920 square feet of industrial space at 33 McAlister Farm Rd., Portland. Jessica Estes and Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company.

Metro Walls, Inc. leased ±2,000 square feet of industrial space at 37 Evergreen Dr., Portland. Noah Stebbins and Craig Young, CCIM, The Boulos Company.

