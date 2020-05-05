U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ office is warning Mainers about a recently uncovered scam in which the perpetrators send text messages to potential victims falsely notifying them that they have been exposed to a person infected with COVID-19.
The message recommends that the person self-isolate and get tested. While an associated link claims to provide more information, authorities warn it is actually an attempt by scammers to gain access to the victim’s valuable personal information, the office said in a news release issued Tuesday.
The text message scam is the latest in a series of coronavirus-related phone, text and email scams seeking to trick or scare consumers into sharing personal information or paying a fee in exchange for a stimulus check, a Paycheck Protection Program loan, a nonexistent COVID-19 vaccine or donating to a fake charity, Collins’ office said.
“Putting a stop to scams that seek to rob Americans of their personal information and hard-earned money is one of my top priorities,” Collins said in the release. “It is despicable that these criminals are using this crisis for their own gain. I urge the public to be wary of phone calls, texts, or emails from unknown sources that demand you to take immediate action.”
New text scam targets Mainers' fear of COVID-19 infection
