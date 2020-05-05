May 5, 2017: The newly designated Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, in northern Penobscot County, is added to a national list of 22 sites that President Trump’s administration is considering for possible reduction in size.
Maine Gov. Paul LePage lobbied hard to get the site added to the list, having opposed the 87,000-acre monument’s establishment in 2016. The federal government first said it would consider alterations only to monuments of 100,000 acres or more, but it made an exception in Katahdin’s case.
Even so, nothing changes. U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke visits Katahdin Woods and Waters in June 2017. Months later, he recommends leaving its boundaries as they are.
LePage refuses at first to authorize highway signs directing travelers to the monument. Then a state government shutdown interferes with awarding contracts for the signs.
Their installation finally begins last October, about nine months after LePage leaves office.
Joseph Owen is a retired copy desk chief of the Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. He can be contacted at: [email protected]
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Violating virus directives makes bad business sense
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Bold action on COVID testing is needed to get people back to work
-
Opinion
Commentary: Harsh rhetoric tears us apart – and can make violence seem acceptable
-
Community News
Blood Drives
-
Green Plate Special
Green Plate Special: Separated by a pandemic, a mom and her son steal virtual time to cook
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.