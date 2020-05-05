Poland Spring has teamed up with the Maine Tourism Association through the Maine Tourism Relief Fund to offer one time grants to Maine tourism businesses and employees who have been impacted by a loss of business or decrease in income due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The fund, made possible through a $100,000 from Poland Spring, will provide one-time grant of $500 for individuals or $1,000 for businesses with fewer than 50 employees.

Experience Maine and Bissell Brothers Brewing have also donated to the fund.

More details, including the application form and information on how to donate to the fund, can be found at: https://www.mainetourism.com/maine-tourism-relief-fund/.

