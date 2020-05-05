WESTBROOK— Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Kyndra Hopkins, 29, who has been missing since Saturday, May 2.
The Westbrook resident was last seen around 7 a.m. leaving work at the Hannaford at the Maine Mall in South Portland, according to a Westbrook Police press release.
Hopkins is described as a white female, approximately 5 foot 3 inches tall, 100 pounds, with short brown or blonde hair and blue eyes. She may be driving a White 2014 Toyota Pruis.
Anyone with any information about Hopkins’ whereabouts is asked to call the Westbrook Police Department at 854-0644, ext. 0, or their local police department
