KENNEBUNK- An online public hearing has been set for 7 p.m., May 14 by the Site Plan Committee for a new commercial project at 171 Port Road, adjacent to Old Vines.

Friday Mornings, LLC, plans to demolish the former Infinity Credit Union and replace it with a new structure of about 3,850 square feet, next to its Old Vines property at 173 Port Road. Plans call for a pre-fabricated pavilion style building close to the street with a two-story wood frame building attached at the rear. The pavilion portion of the building would have a retractable roof and be an eating space, according to information on file with the town. The rear portion includes a first-floor kitchen and second floor storage.

The new building is described as being near the outdoor patio of Old Vines “to create an improved outdoor eating experience in a village-like setting.”

Those wishing to submit public comment can email Planner John Stoll at [email protected], send mail to his attention at 1 Summer St., or call 985-2102, ext. 1312. The meeting will be held online through a Zoom webinar. The agenda is online at www.kennebunkmaine.us.

