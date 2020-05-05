Arrests
5/1 at 7:40 a.m. Kayla M. Keith, 32, of South Portland, was arrested on Roundwood Drive by Detective Francis Flourd on a warrant and a charge of violating a protective order.
Summonses
4/29 at 10:02 p.m. Coty Alan McGahey, 32, of Saco, was issued a summons on County Road by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of violating conditions of release.
4/30 at 6:32 p.m. Michael D. Murphy, 38, of Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of shoplifting.
4/30 at 8:48 p.m. Stephen L. Bragdon, 62, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Holmes Road by Detective Eric Greenleaf on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).
Fire calls
4/27 at 7:03 a.m. Odor investigation on Wilson Drive.
4/27 at 4:26 p.m. Fire alarm on U.S. Route 1.
4/28 at 5:05 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Gallery Boulevard.
4/28 at 9:47 p.m. Outdoor fire on Bay Avenue.
4/29 at 10:46 a.m. Fire alarm on Gallery Boulevard.
4/29 at 12:04 p.m. Odor investigation on Snow Road.
4/30 at 1:23 p.m. Outdoor gas odor on Johnson Road.
4/30 at 4:53 p.m. Fire alarm on Winslow Homer Road.
4/30 at 5:08 p.m. Fire alarm on U.S. Route 1.
5/1 at 6:11 a.m. Assist Westbrook.
5/1 at 6:23 a.m. Odor investigation on Boisvert Street.
5/1 at 10:25 a.m. Assist Gorham.
5/1 at 12:54 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Hearn Road.
5/1 at 5:24 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Gables Way.
5/1 at 5:36 p.m. Fire alarm on Federal Way.
5/1 at 7:08 p.m. Controlled burn check on East Grand Avenue.
5/2 at 7:58 a.m. Assist Gorham.
5/3 at 5:15 a.m. Fire alarm on Gallery Boulevard.
5/3 at 10:42 a.m. Assist Gorham.
5/3 at 3:17 p.m. Assist Gorham.
5/3 at 3:49 p.m. Assist Biddeford.
5/3 at 3:57 p.m. Assist Biddeford.
5/3 at 5:36 p.m. Odor investigation on Ross Road.
5/4 at 8:57 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Kelly Lane.
EMS
Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 42 calls from April 27 to May 4.
