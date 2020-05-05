A team of Maine game warden divers will resume the search Wednesday morning for a missing fisherman, who is presumed to have drowned when his canoe capsized Monday afternoon.

The warden service, using a side scan sonar unit and a drone, spent all of Tuesday searching Estes Lake in Sanford for the body of Kenneth Ham, 56, of Hollis, said Mark Latti, spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Divers suspended the search Tuesday evening for Ham, who was in a canoe with his 8-year-old son and a friend when it tipped over. The boy, who was wearing a life jacket, and the other person were rescued, but Ham never surfaced. Wardens said Ham was not wearing a life jacket.

Ham was sitting in the bow of the canoe as his fishing party headed out onto Estes Lake Monday afternoon. When Ham turned to adjust his son’s life jacket, the movement caused the canoe to overturn, throwing everyone into the lake about 150 yards from shore.

A person standing on the shoreline witnessed the accident and called 911 for assistance. A person who lives on the lake launched his own boat and was able to pull the boy and Ham’s friend to safety. Latti said the boy and family friend were clinging to the canoe and had been in the water for over 35 minutes.

