Arrests
No arrests were reported from April 28 to May 3.
Summonses
4/28 at 4:36 p.m. Clifford Craig, 34, of Pinewoods Road, Lisbon, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.
4/30 at 6:09 a.m. Joshua Wing, 37, of Annabessacook Road, North Monmouth, and Elizabeth Freeman, 37, of Augusta Road, were both issued summonses by Officer Jose Gomez on Augusta Road on a charge of an outdoor burning violation.
5/3 at 5:35 p.m. Leigh Dall, 48, of Laskey Street, was issued a summons by Officer Nicholas George on Old Augusta Road on a charge of criminal threatening.
Fire calls
4/29 at 2:08 p.m. Outdoor fire in Pejepscot Village.
4/30 at 6:09 a.m. Outdoor fire on Augusta Road.
5/1 at 2:01 p.m. Fire alarm on Topsham Fair Mall Road.
5/1 at 5:20 p.m. Fire alarm on Fairfield Lane.
5/2 at 5:48 p.m. Fire alarm on Larch Lane.
EMS
Topsham emergency medical services responded to 15 calls from April 28 to May 4.
