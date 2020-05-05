Arrests

No arrests were reported from April 28 to May 3.

Summonses

4/28 at 4:36 p.m. Clifford Craig, 34, of Pinewoods Road, Lisbon, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

4/30 at 6:09 a.m. Joshua Wing, 37, of Annabessacook Road, North Monmouth, and Elizabeth Freeman, 37, of Augusta Road, were both issued summonses by Officer Jose Gomez on Augusta Road on a charge of an outdoor burning violation.

5/3 at 5:35 p.m. Leigh Dall, 48, of Laskey Street, was issued a summons by Officer Nicholas George on Old Augusta Road on a charge of criminal threatening.

Fire calls

4/29 at 2:08 p.m. Outdoor fire in Pejepscot Village.

4/30 at 6:09 a.m. Outdoor fire on Augusta Road.

5/1 at 2:01 p.m. Fire alarm on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

5/1 at 5:20 p.m. Fire alarm on Fairfield Lane.

5/2 at 5:48 p.m. Fire alarm on Larch Lane.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 15 calls from April 28 to May 4.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: