Sen.Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, and Rep. Sean Paulhus, D-Bath, will hold public virtual office hours online this Saturday, May 9, from 10-11 a.m. on the Zoom video conference platform.

Public office hours provide local residents a chance to meet with their elected officials, ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters. This is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought about major changes to people’s lives and to state government as well.

The legislators will give updates on their work and field questions on COVID-19 or other state government matters.

To RSVP and to receive Zoom meeting log-in information, please email the legislative aide for Paulhus, Dan Ankeles, at [email protected]

Those who can’t video conference call into the office hours by phone.

