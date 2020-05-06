Join me in voting for Sari Greene for Maine Senate in the July Democratic primary. I have known Sari for more than 30 years as a colleague, a business partner and a close friend. Her business acumen and accomplishments are impressive, as is her community activism and personal integrity. She is a visionary and a tireless worker.

As we respond to the social and economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, we need legislators in Augusta that have business leadership, innovation and technology experience combined with Democratic values.

When Sari announced her candidacy, I immediately joined her volunteer campaign team. Her values and vision align with my own, including supporting the small business community, championing climate action, addressing food insecurity, investing in public education and protecting reproductive rights.

For the health of our community and poll workers, I urge you to vote by mail. It’s safe, easy and the right thing to do.

Allison Earnhart

Cape Elizabeth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: