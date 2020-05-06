The anti-vaccination movement and the recent surge of a very vocal minority to “open” the states up for business have one salient trait (among others) in common.
It appears to these folks that the heavy hand of government has taken away their constitutional rights.
What they might learn from a basic civics course is that government is set up to protect the rights of all their citizens, like the right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” for the rest of us.
To paraphrase the banner with the segmented snake on it: “Don’t COVID on me.”
Jake Hawkins
Arundel
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Opinion
Commentary: We must save lives at risk from COVID, new nuclear arms race
-
Business
The Wrap: Bam Bam gets air time, Arabica shuffles around and more comes to the curb
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Other citizens have the right to remain well
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Let’s look at numbers, science while we open up our state
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: Thank you, Dr. Young; A time to reflect and a time to change
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.