The anti-vaccination movement and the recent surge of a very vocal minority to “open” the states up for business have one salient trait (among others) in common.

It appears to these folks that the heavy hand of government has taken away their constitutional rights.

What they might learn from a basic civics course is that government is set up to protect the rights of all their citizens, like the right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” for the rest of us.

To paraphrase the banner with the segmented snake on it: “Don’t COVID on me.”

Jake Hawkins

Arundel

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: