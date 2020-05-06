Nearly $2.5 million in federal aid has been awarded to 19 Maine housing authorities to help them prevent, prepare and respond to COVID-19 outbreaks in public housing.
The funding was allocated through the supplemental appropriations bill as part of the Phase 3 coronavirus emergency response package, according to U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ office.
The largest recipient of funds is the Portland Housing Authority, which received $737,368. Other major recipients include the Bangor Housing Authority ($437,364), Lewiston Housing Authority ($219,538), Brewer Housing Authority ($121,346), Presque Isle Housing Authority ($116,767), South Portland Housing Authority ($109,169) and Van Buren Housing Authority ($100,437).
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
German soccer’s Bundesliga given OK to resume this month
-
Local & State
Maine CDC reports one more coronavirus death, 28 new cases
-
Business
Maine public housing groups awarded $2.5 million
-
Lakes Region Weekly
NG charter commission proponents lose bid for signature waiver
-
Local & State
Maine courts will hold additional virtual hearings
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.