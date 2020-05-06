GORHAM — The proposed municipal budget is $16.1 million for the fiscal year beginning July 1, with no tax increase for residents.

The proposed plan is up $732,169, or 4.75%, over this year’s $15.4 million budget. The total assessed property value in town rose more than $21 million over the past year, Town Manager Ephrem Paraschak said in a report to the Town Council.

The town bought a large land tract this year off Main Street, and Paraschak said in an email to the American Journal Wednesday the majority of the increase in the budget is for the new Industrial/Business Park bond principal payment and interest.

“We were able to leverage more TIF (tax increment financing) funds this year to essentially cover that cost as well as our economic development efforts,” he said. “The operating budget of the municipal budget excluding the bond is more or less flat despite utility, insurance and contractual obligation increases.”

The municipal portion of the town’s estimated tax rate actually decreases by 1 cent from $4.84 to $4.83.

The owner of a $250,000 home would pay $1,207.50 in property taxes, not including the amount they will owe for the school budget and to cover county taxes.

The town figures do not include the Cumberland County tax assessed Gorham or the Gorham School Committee’s proposed $43.1 million budget.

The county tax is up $91,178, or 7.4%, from more than $1.2 million to $1.3 million.

The municipal budget proposal cuts two part time jobs. It would eliminate a 22-hour per week librarian position, saving $51,228, and a 29-hour per week clerk’s office position, saving $32,621.

The Town Council will likely hold a public hearing and vote on the municipal budget in June. Paraschak was consulting Wednesday with the town lawyer to clarify when the council could vote on the proposed $43.1 million school budget. The Town Council is mandated to vote on a school budget by a certain number of days preceding a validation referendum. The school budget validation referendum is set for July 14 but in prior years was held in June.

“Although a specific date has not been set yet, it is likely that the council will hold a special meeting in June to better align with the state’s new voting date,” Paraschak said.

To view Paraschak’s entire budget, visit gorham-me.org.

The Town Council will conduct a budget workshop at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, via Zoom.

To virtually attend the meeting, go to the webinar go us02web.zoom.us/j/81771417299. For audio only, dial 1 (312) 626-6799, and enter Webinar ID 817 7141 7299.

The Town Council will discuss the proposed school budget in a joint workshop with the School Committee at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12.

