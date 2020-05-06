Edith M. Gaul 1926 – 2020 BATH – Edith M. Gaul, 93, of Washington Street died Friday, May 1, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Annapolis, Md. on July 23, 1926, a daughter of Edgar E. and Mary A. (Williams) Caldwell. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Raymond A. Gaul Jr.; one daughter, Denise; two brothers and three sisters. She is survived by one sister, Anne C. Rehn; one son, Allen Gaul and his wife Barbara (Lee) of Bath, one daughter, Karen Bessey of Bath; grandchildren, Ray Gaul and his wife Branka, Michael Gaul and his wife Dana, Shannon Thorne and her husband Kevin, James Stilson, Mary Wallace and her husband Blaine, Jeremy Stilson and his wife Ari, Timothy Stilson, Celeste Hayden and her husband Sean; great-grandchildren, Liam, Ciara, Rowan, Niesa, Jovey, Willa, Laney and Charlie; and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. There will be no viewing or funeral service per her request. Burial will be at Maine Veterans Memorial Civic Center Drive Cemetery in Augusta. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

