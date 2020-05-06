Arrests
4/21 at 2:41 a.m. Christopher M. Girard, 36, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Zachary Quadland on charges of trafficking in prison contraband, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs and violating conditions of release.
4/21 at 5:44 p.m. Jeremy Putnam, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Sgt. Kevin Sager on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs, burglary of a motor vehicle, refusing to submit to arrest and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
Summonses
4/22 at 12:58 p.m. Iman S. Mohammed, 38, of Portland, was issued a summons on Rumery Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of failing to report a motor vehicle accident.
Fire calls
4/28 at 4:07 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Sawyer (street or road not given).
4/28 at 4:49 p.m. False fire alarm on Front Street.
4/29 at 12:21 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Ocean Street.
4/29 at 3:54 a.m. False fire alarm on Mildred Street.
4/30 at 6:29 a.m. Power line down on Ocean View Avenue.
4/30 at 8:13 a.m. False fire alarm on Wescott (road or street not given).
5/1 at 5:14 p.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.
5/2 at 12:50 p.m. False fire alarm on Pilgrim Road.
5/2 at 12:52 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Ridgeland Avenue.
EMS
South Portland emergency medical services responded to 45 calls from April 28 to May 4.
