FOOTBALL

The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph as they continue to revamp their secondary.

Joseph, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has spent the last nine seasons with the Houston Texans after beginning his career with a five-year stint in Cincinnati.

The 2006 first-round draft pick from South Carolina ranks fourth among active NFL players in career interceptions and leads all active cornerbacks in tackles. His 194 passes defended are the most of any NFL player of the last 20 seasons.

COLLEGES

THE NCAA approved a waiver that will allow schools to spend below the minimum level on athletic scholarships required to compete in Division I.

The Division I Council Coordination Committee approved two other blanket waivers that had been requested by several conferences in recent weeks in response to coronavirus pandemic.

Basketball and football players will be allowed to participate in summer athletic activities without being enrolled in school. Also, schools that are in the process of moving to Division I can be counted toward the minimum required Division I opponents.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: An NCAA panel rejected an appeal by former UConn men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie, who sought to overturn findings that he violated ethical conduct rules while leading the Huskies.

The NCAA Division I Infractions Appeals Committee ruled Ollie failed to prove that information he presented alleging witnesses against him lied outweighed the information that supported the violation findings.

In July 2019, the NCAA Committee on Infractions placed the UConn program on two years of probation and sanctioned Ollie individually for numerous violations of NCAA rules during his tenure.

• Former Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr is transferring to Kentucky, he announced on social media, giving the Wildcats a veteran 7-footer after the team’s entire starting lineup declared for the NBA draft.

Sarr, a 255-pound junior from France, was the Demon Deacons’ second-leading scorer (13.7 points per game) and top rebounder (9.0) last season.

