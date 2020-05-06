The latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

DALLAS — A hair salon owner in Texas was ordered to spend a week in jail after she continued to operate her business despite restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shelley Luther was booked in the Dallas County jail on Tuesday afternoon following a video hearing, during which she was found in contempt of court. The hearing occurred as Gov. Greg Abbott relaxed more restrictions statewide, allowing barbershops and hair salons to reopen Friday.

Last month, Luther was issued a citation for keeping open her Dallas salon despite state and local directives that kept nonessential businesses closed.

In Tuesday’s hearing, Luther said she kept the salon open because she needed the money.

“I couldn’t feed my family, and my stylists couldn’t feed their families,” Luther testified, saying she had applied for a federal loan but didn’t receive it until Sunday.

Dallas County Judge Eric Moye said during Tuesday’s hearing that he would consider levying a fine instead of jail time if Luther would apologize and not reopen until she was allowed to do so. Luther refused.

“Feeding my kids is not selfish,” she told Moye. “If you think the law is more important than kids getting fed, then please go ahead with your decision, but I am not going to shut the salon.”

Moye wrote in his judgment of contempt: “The defiance of the court’s order was open, flagrant and intentional.” He noted that despite being given the opportunity to apologize Luther has “expressed no contrition, remorse or regret” for her actions.

Pence says officials discussed curtailing elderly alumni attendance at college sports events

Vice President Pence said Wednesday that White House officials had asked college athletic representatives to consider curtailing the attendance of elderly alumni at sporting events as a strategy to reduce the spread of the coronavirus among the higher-risk group. Pence, who leads the White House coronavirus task force, shared that the conversation had taken place in a syndicated radio interview during which host Hugh Hewitt pressed him on whether age-based restrictions might be part of a strategy for reopening the country. (Hewitt is also an opinion columnist for The Washington Post.) Hewitt asked Pence if he could anticipate guidance from the government, for example, that airline flights be restricted to those age 45 and under “so that people might feel better about traveling with groups that are naturally more resilient in the face of this virus.” “I think that’s a very interesting question,” Pence said. “And you know, when we had conversations with the commissioners of the major university and college athletic associations not long ago, we talked about that they might consider asking some of the elderly alumni to consider taking a pass on some sporting events should they restart in the summer or in the fall.” Pence added that such decisions should ultimately be left to state governors and businesses. Hewitt also suggested that age-based restrictions could be imposed on summer pool openings, an idea that Pence did not address directly. He instead pivoted to talking about the importance of “being able to enjoy the outdoors in the sunlight” and expressed hope that “we could be in a very different place by shortly after Memorial Day or early June.” UK’s prime minister ‘bitterly’ regrets nursing home epidemic toll

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson “bitterly” regrets the coronavirus epidemic raging in Britain’s nursing homes.

The U.K.’s confirmed death toll stands at 29,427, the highest in Europe. While the number of deaths in hospitals is falling, deaths in nursing homes have not shown the same decline.

Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons it was too early to make international comparisons of death tolls but conceded that “there will be a time to look at what decisions we took and whether we could have taken different decisions.”

Facing Parliament for the first time since recovering from COVID-19, Johnson confirmed he’ll announce a road map out of the country’s lockdown on Sunday, with some measures taking effect the next day. But he cautioned that any easing of restrictions would be gradual in order to avoid a second spike in coronavirus cases.

Spain national state of mourning

MADRID — Spanish Prime Minster Pedro Sánchez says that his government will declare a national state of mourning for the more than 25,800 deaths the European nation has suffered from the coronavirus pandemic.

Sánchez is appearing before Spain’s Parliament on Wednesday to ask for a fourth two-week extension of the state of emergency that has allowed his government to apply a strict lockdown that has reined in a savage COVID-19 outbreak. It appears he will have the support despite losing the backing of the main opposition party.

Spanish health authorities reported 244 new deaths over the previous 24 hours on Wednesday, taking the toll of virus fatalities to 25,857.

The figures, which are in line with the overall slowdown of the outbreak in Spain, don’t include thousands more who have died in nursing homes before they could be tested.

Spain also reports that its total number of confirmed infections surpassed 253,000.

Sánchez said that he would specify when the national mourning will be held as the country emerges from a lockdown that has reduced the infection rate to under 1%. Some small shops slowly started to reopen this week.

“We have won a partial victory against the virus thanks to the sacrifice of all,” Sánchez said. “But raising the state of alarm now would be a complete error.”

Coronavirus prompts move to return elephants to the wild

BANGKOK — A foundation in northern Thailand wants to help elephants who have lost their jobs at parks due to tourists disappearing on account of the coronavirus.

So the Save Elephant Foundation has established a project to have the animals return to their homes in natural habitats where they won’t be so dependent on handouts.

Animal protection organizations warn that their situation is desperate, with 1,000 to 2,000 elephants at venues all over the country at risk of starving.

The animals’ owners have been left with insufficient income to afford the beasts’ daily diet of as much as 300 kilograms (660 lbs) of grass and vegetables.

Pope highlights plight of migrant farm workers

ROME — Pope Francis is calling for migrant farm workers to be treated with dignity, issuing an appeal as Italy weighs whether to legalize undocumented agricultural workers amid a shortage of seasonal farm labor due to the coronavirus emergency.

Francis said he had been struck by the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on migrant farm workers, who even before the pandemic lived hand-to-mouth with day jobs that paid 25 euro ($27). While migrants are not testing positive in great numbers, they have seen their precarious, off-the-books work dry up because of Italy’s lockdown.

Francis said Wednesday at the end of his general audience that migrant workers in Italy are “very harshly exploited.”

He said: “It is true that the current crisis affects everyone, but people’s dignity must always be respected. … May the crisis give us the opportunity to make the dignity of the person and of work the center of our concern.”

Farm lobby groups and some Italian ministers have warned that spring and summer harvests are at risk because Italy’s usual seasonal workers, many of whom live in Eastern Europe, are stuck at home because of virus travel restrictions.

Italy’s agriculture minister, from the center-left Italy of Values party, has proposed legalizing them, backed by the interior minister and minister for the south who also wants to legalize Italy’s army of foreign domestic workers who care for the elderly at home. But the majority 5-Star Movement is divided on the issue.

Virus cases spike in Africa

JOHANNESBURG — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa has shot up 42% in the week ending Tuesday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

The number of cases is expected to surpass 50,000 later Wednesday, and the number of deaths could top 2,000. All but one of Africa’s 54 countries, tiny Lesotho, has reported virus cases.

The World Health Organization has warned that Africa could become the next epicenter of the pandemic. Severe shortages of testing kits mean the number of actual cases across the continent is unknown.

In Somalia, aid groups are warning that the number of virus cases is far higher than the 835 reported. The country has one of the world’s weakest health systems. Twelve African nations now have more than 1,000 confirmed cases.

EU predicts recession of ‘historic proportions’

BRUSSELS — The European Union predicted Wednesday “a recession of historic proportions this year” due to the impact of the coronavirus with a drop in output of more than 7%, as it released its first official forecast of the damage the pandemic is inflicting on the bloc’s economy.

The 27-nation EU economy is predicted to contract by 7.5% this year, before growing by about 6% in 2021. The group of 19 nations using the euro as their currency will see a record decline of 7.75% this year, and grow by 6.25% in 2021, the European Commission said in its Spring economic forecast.

More than 1.1 million people have contracted the virus across Europe and over 137,000 have died, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. Unclear outbreak data, low testing rates and the strain on health care systems mean the true scale of the pandemic is much greater.

How quickly things can change. On Feb. 13, the commission had predicted “a path of steady, moderate growth” this year and next of 1.2%. At that time, uncertainty over U.S. trade policy and a Brexit trade deal plus tensions in Latin America and the Middle East were the main threats.

The coronavirus outbreak in China was noted at the time as “a new downside risk” but the commission’s assumption less than three months ago was “that the outbreak peaks in the first quarter, with relatively limited global spillovers.”

French advised to vacation at home this summer

PARIS — France’s government is warning the French that they shouldn’t expect to travel far for their vacations this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, a deputy minister at the French Foreign Ministry, said Wednesday that the external borders of Europe’s visa-free Schengen area, incorporating 26 nations, will remain closed “for several weeks, for several months.”

He said that for summer vacationers, “a trip of several thousand kilometers (miles) is, for sure, excluded.”

The comments are the latest warning from the French government that vacationers need to scale back their expectations this summer. The government is advising people to vacation in France instead, in part to help the tourism sector battered by the pandemic.

In Sweden, medical staff must pay tax on free lunches donated to them

STOCKHOLM — Swedish media say that the Scandinavian country’s tax authorities have, under the current laws, ordered medical staff to pay taxes for the free lunches they have been getting. Or donors to report their gifts to the taxman.

The southern Sweden daily Sydsvenskan says three restaurants in Lund, one of the region’s largest cities, have offered free lunches.

“It feels saddening,” Asa Loven, co-owner of the Stamstallet eatery in Lund, told the daily.

In Sweden, if an employer receives lunches for the employees, it should be reported as a taxable benefit, the Swedish Tax Agency told Sydsvenska.

In Goteborg, Sweden’s second largest city, a restaurant donated food to healthcare professionals directly to health staff. However, the state agency said the giving part should report it, as it is taxable, the local newspaper Goteborgs-Posten wrote.

Yngve Gripple, a spokesman at the Swedish Tax Agency, told Goteborgs-Posten that the legislature needed to be changed if free lunches should not be taxed.

Merkel to consider further relaxation of restrictions

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is meeting Wednesday with the governors of the country’s 16 states to discuss further loosening restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

With the number of new cases in Germany averaging around 1,000 in recent days, pressure to relax the rules further has grown. Business leaders in particular have warned that the economy could suffer long-term damage from the lockdown, which has been light compared to some other European countries.

German media reported Wednesday that a draft plan would give states significant room to reopen all schools, hotels and restaurants, but require them to clamp down swiftly on any big outbreaks.

The dpa news agency and weekly Der Spiegel reported that authorities would need to reimpose restrictions on any county that reports 50 new cases for every 100,000 inhabitants within the past week.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: