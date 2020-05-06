A male, 11, was arrested on April 27 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Shawn A. Adams, 42, of Standish was arrested on April 28 on charges of operating with a suspended license and violating condition of release.

Frankie D. Creamer, 49, transient, was arrested on April 29 on a charge of out-of-door burn without a permit.

Marni E. Maynard, 45, of Windham was arrested on April 29 on charges of criminal threatening, assault and theft by unauthorized taking.

Scott M. Frisco, 28, of Standish was arrested on May 2 on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, violating condition of release and operating without a license.

