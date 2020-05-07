ACT now, Arundel Conservation Trust is holding a community food drive.

What does a conservation trust do when it can’t build trails with its dedicated volunteers? It seeks out other avenues to serve its community.

Arundel Conservation Trust President Joan Hull asked Wendy Lank, Arundel’s director of general assistance, “‘What do you see as the most urgent needs of our residents?'”

Lank had a one word answer, “food.”

“The COVID-19 lockdown has been very tough for so many of our friends and neighbors,” Hull said. “Lost jobs and the inability to open businesses have left many needing some extra help.”

Because food supply is the most urgent need, the trust is conducting a food drive the week of May 11-16.

Details of what is most needed and how Arundel residents and others in the community can donate urgently needed food can be found at the trust’s website, www.arundeltrust.org.

There are three ways to donate food supplies to the ACT drive:

● Trust volunteers will pick up food donations at a donor’s residence (following COVID-19 safe distancing and other health precautions) on Saturday, May 16, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Details and a sign-up form are on the ACT website, www.arundeltrust.org.

● Food donations can be left during the week of May 11 in an ACT food-drive box at the Arundel Fire Station or at the J. Brothers Variety store (corner of Route 1 and Campground Road)

● ACT volunteers will be at a drop off box at the Arundel Market (corner of Route 1 and Limerick Road) on Saturday morning, May 16, from 9 a.m. to noon.

“The greatest food need is for canned goods, meat, fish, vegetables, beans and other durable food,” Lank said.

Visit the trust website for a full list of needed foods.

The ACT food drive is being organized in partnership with the town of Arundel (Wendy Lank, director of general assistance) and Community Outreach Services, serving the individuals and families in the towns of Arundel, Kennebunk and Kennebunkport.

“This is an urgent need for so many families and residents as the pandemic stretches on,” Hull said. “Your help is needed now and is deeply appreciated. These are the times when we all need to come together to help and support each other.”

