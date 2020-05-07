A man who was speeding on his ATV on a public way in Buxton, refused to pull over for police and later got physical with the police chief surrendered only after officers threatened to use a Taser on him, according to police.

Anthony Boisvert, 33, of Buxton was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with refusing to stop for a police officer and refusing to submit to arrest, Police Chief Troy Cline said in a post on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday.

Officer Eric Marcotte had been conducting a radar detail on Depot Street – where residents had filed several complaints about drivers speeding – when he clocked Boisvert traveling 35 mph on an ATV, or 10 mph over the posted speed limit.

Boisvert refused to stop for Marcotte until he arrived at his home on Depot Street, according to police. Cline arrived at the address as well, but when the chief asked Boisvert why he refused to stop, Boisvert allegedly started yelling at him. Cline told Boisvert he was under arrest, but Boisvert reacted by “using physical force against Chief Cline. Boisvert submitted to arrest only after being threatened to be Tased,” the police chief said.

Cline said he also issued warnings to Boisvert for assault on a police officer and operating an ATV on a public way, which is a civil violation. Boisvert is scheduled to appear in Biddeford District Court on Aug. 5.

