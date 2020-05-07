Maine Gov. Janet Mills is expected to make a “major announcement” at Thursday’s daily briefing on the state’s coronavirus response, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The briefing, which also will feature Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah, will begin at noon.

The CDC press advisory gave no details on Mills’ announcement, although she did hint at Wednesday’s briefing that she is considering modifications to her plan to reopen parts of the state.

This story will be updated.

