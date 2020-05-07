As a primary care physician, I am writing in support of our governor, Janet Mills, and Dr. Nirav Shah. She and Dr. Shah are doing exactly the rights things to protect Mainers by extending the stay-at-home mandate and phased in business openings!
Our lives are too precious to play Russian roulette. Stay safe!
Catherine Crute, M.D.
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
American Journal
Gorham Notes: May 7
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Rene M. Thibodeau
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Renegotiate CMP corridor so Maine gets a better deal
-
Times Record Opinion
Intertidal: Climate council work continues
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: May 7, narrated by Suzanne Norgang
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.