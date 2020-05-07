As a primary care physician, I am writing in support of our governor, Janet Mills, and Dr. Nirav Shah. She and Dr. Shah are doing exactly the rights things to protect Mainers by extending the stay-at-home mandate and phased in business openings!

Our lives are too precious to play Russian roulette. Stay safe!

Catherine Crute, M.D.

Portland

