BIDDEFORD — Five area social service, community and arts entities have been awarded grants from the Maine Community Foundation for projects in Biddeford.

In all, the York County Committee of the Maine Community Foundation awarded close to $72,000 to an array of York County nonprofits. About $27,000 of the total was invested locally.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine Community Foundation staff worked remotely with county and regional committee members to expedite review of the proposals.

The York County Fund is a permanent endowment that supports projects and nonprofits that strengthen communities in the county, according to the Maine Community Foundation. Applications go through the foundation’s Community Building Grant Program and are reviewed by a committee of local leaders. The next proposal deadline is Feb. 15. Application, guidelines and a complete list of recent grants can be found at www.mainecf.org.

The York County Fund is built through donations from the community. For more information about the fund, contact Gloria Aponte C., Maine Community Foundation senior program officer, at (207) 412-0847or by email at [email protected]

Local recipients include:

• City of Biddeford, to implement high-speed internet service in the low-income Bacon Street neighborhood as they did on South Street last year: $8,435

• Seeds of Hope Neighborhood Center, to offer an overnight warming center in Biddeford from December 2020 to March 2021: $5,030

• United Way of York County, for a second year of support for a network coordinator for Biddeford Ready! a community initiative to improve school readiness among children in Biddeford: $5,000

• Engine, Inc., to create a community engagement and spatial activation project for the historic Marble Block, Engine’s future home: $5,000

• Heart of Biddeford, to mobile-optimize website, with search engine optimization, ability to automatically populate community events, and more customer-friendly plugins: $3,500

