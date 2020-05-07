The New England Patriots are scheduled to begin their first season in the post-Tom Brady era with a home game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 13, according to social media reports ahead of the official release of the 2020 NFL schedule on Thursday night.
New England ended its 2019 regular season with a 27-24 loss at home against Miami that prevented the Patriots from getting a bye for the first round of the playoffs. Instead, they had to play the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round, and they were eliminated with a 20-13 loss.
The Patriots’ schedule includes a game against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on the road on Oct. 4.
Meanwhile, Brady is scheduled to make his debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 13.
This story will be updated.
