Lo-fi pop musician Kidhimself released his first single, called “Sorry,” in March of last year. He followed it up with “Dumb Motto” a few months later and then “Hooked On You” last month.

The Portland-based musician, who grew up in Belfast, is back with another solid tune that pulses and bounces with beats, as Kidhimself laments about navigating a tricky relationship. “Freaks,” released on Saturday, is a collaboration with Canova (Michele Canova Iorfida), an Italian producer, engineer and songwriter who recently moved to Los Angeles.

Canova reached out to Kidhimself this past winter with an invitation to collaborate on a track.

“I didn’t know who he was so I did a little Google search and realized I was batting way out of my league, he is a bit of a legend in the Italian electronic music scene,” Kidhimself said in an email.

Kidhimself spent a month working on the song and ended up with “Freaks,” which he said is about two outliers finding their unlikely match in a world of normalcy.

Canova did the production, mixing and mastering for this song, and Kidhimself wrote the medley and lyrics.

Here’s “Freaks:”

