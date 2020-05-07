Two drivers, one from Massachusetts and the other from New York state, were arrested this week in separate traffic stops after they were clocked driving at speeds over 100 mph on the Maine Turnpike, Maine State Police said in a statement posted Thursday on the department’s Facebook page.

One driver, 35-year-old Paul Hardiman of Quincy, Massachusetts, told the trooper who pulled him over that he was heading to Sabattus to open his family’s camp. Trooper Jesse Duda clocked Hardiman at 104 mph in a posted 70 mph speed zone in York. Hardiman was arrested Tuesday on charges of drunken driving and criminal speed.

On Monday, Trooper Matthew Williams pursued a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Katie Hayhurst of Schenectady, New York, for nearly six miles on the Maine Turnpike. The pursuit ended at the Kennebunk exit when Hayhurst’s vehicle hit a curb, flattening her front left tire.

Hayhurst passed Williams’ marked cruiser while traveling at a speed of 125 mph. She maintained that speed until she struck the curb, state police said. Hayhurst was charged with failure to stop for a police officer, criminal speed and operating without a license.

Maine State police are urging motorists to obey the speed limit, drive sober, buckle up and avoid distracted driving.

