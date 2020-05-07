An Acton woman who claimed she was legally justified to be in a Lebanon home has been arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, according to Maine State Police.

State troopers responded to a possible burglary in progress around noon Wednesday at a home on Jim Grant Road in Lebanon.

When police arrived, they say, they found Christine Belanger, 29, of Acton in the home. Belanger produced a lease agreement stating she was legally renting the home from its owner, but when police contacted the woman who owns the home she told police she had never heard of Belanger and had not signed a lease agreement with her, according to state police.

State police determined the document was fraudulent and arrested Belanger on the criminal trespassing charge. The home’s owner lives in another community.

