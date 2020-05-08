My 34-year-old son and daughter-in-law are both doctors in Maine: one in family medicine and the other an ER doctor.
On a Zoom birthday call today with my son, I was shocked to learn they continue to have limited or makeshift personal protective equipment. My daughter-in-law uses the same face mask for her 10- to 12-hour shift. My son will staff a testing tent dressed in a painter’s protective overgarments, and veterinary gloves.
And we care about our health care workers? Where is the leadership to protect the ones I love (and all of their colleagues)?
Hugh Riddleberger
Nobleboro
