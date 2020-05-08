BIDDEFORD – Rachel Alice (Coulombe) Roy, 76, of Biddeford, died May 3, 2020 at Maine Medical Center due to complications while recovering from a stroke.She was born on Jan. 30, 1944 in Biddeford to the late Ludger and Jeannette (Dorais) Coulombe. She attended St. Andre’s grade school. She did not immediately attend high school and returned years later to receive her diploma from Biddeford High School in 1980.She met the love of her life, Maurice Roy, at his high school dance at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall in 1960. The two were married two years later on July 4, 1962. They went on to have seven children and never had a moment of quiet again! She started her career at Maremont, later Saco Defense, and worked her way up to a first class final inspector before taking early retirement after 23 years. She decided to go back to school and obtain her CNA certificate in 1994. She worked for 13 years as a CNA starting at Riverridge Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, and then at the H. D. Goodall Newton Center for Rehabilitation. She earned her CRMA certificate and finished her career at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Scarborough in 2007.In her retirement she enjoyed doting on her grandchildren, going to bingo with her sister and playing in a cribbage league to enjoy getting through the winter. She also loved trips to Foxwoods, playing games on her computer and watching her beloved New England sports teams.Rachel was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her sister Lucille Turgeon of Sanford; husband Maurice Roy; daughter JoAnn Roy of Florida, son Robert Roy and wife Rebecca of Scarborough, son Michael and his wife Susan of Florida, son Brian of Biddeford, daughter Nicky Merrill and her husband Kelsey of Florida, son Kevin and his wife Niki of Old Orchard Beach, daughter Celeste Charland of Biddeford, along with ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; seven nieces and nephews; and seven great-nieces and great-nephews, who will miss her dearly.At the request of the family a memorial service will be held at a later date To share online condolences, please visit www.hopememorial.com.

Guest Book