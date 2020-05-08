BRUNSWICK — Brunswick Police recovered a body from Maquoit Bay Conservation Lands Friday morning. The person has been identified as Wes Thames, 61, of Topsham.

Police received a call about an abandoned vehicle off Bunganuc Road at 8:42 p.m. on Thursday, “describing circumstances that caused us to fear for the safety of the occupant,” Cmdr. Mark Waltz said.

Police began the search Thursday night and the search resumed Friday morning around 8:30 a.m. with Marine Patrol. Thames was found by airboat at 9:51 a.m.

Thames was first reported missing to Topsham police, Waltz said.

His death is not considered suspicious.

This story will be updated.

